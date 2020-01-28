Kate Middleton Recycles D&G Skirt Suit With Opaque Tights & Her Go-To Pumps

Kate Middleton may be royalty, but she’s not above a rewear.

For an appearance at Evelina London Children’s Hospital today, the 38-year-old recycled a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit. The classic houndstooth set has been in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe since February 2019.

Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 28. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the duchess sported her favorite Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in an all-black colorway. The shoes feature a suede upper, a pointed toe and a 3.3-inch block heel. They’re available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for roughly $700.

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

Kate kept warm in the chilly London weather with a pair of opaque black tights. Mappin & Webb earrings and a matching necklace completed the chic outfit.

Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 28. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

Kate styled her Dolce & Gabbana set today in a similar manner to how she first wore it in February. At the “Mental Health in Education” conference in London, she teamed the suit with dark tights and Tod’s pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a D&G black-and-white tweed suit with Tod’s block heel suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from Gianvito Rossi, other favorite shoe brands of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include Jimmy Choo, Superga and Emmy London. When it comes to clothes, Kate tends to choose British labels, among them Alexander McQueen (designer of her wedding dress), Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett.

