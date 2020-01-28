Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Recycles D&G Skirt Suit With Opaque Tights & Her Go-To Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton may be royalty, but she’s not above a rewear.

For an appearance at Evelina London Children’s Hospital today, the 38-year-old recycled a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit. The classic houndstooth set has been in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe since February 2019.

kate middleton, dolce and gabbana, skirt suit, gianvito rossi pumps, black tights, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits a National Portrait Gallery Workshop at Evelina London Children's Hospital
Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 28.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, black pumps, block heels, gianvito rossi, celebrity style, royal fashion, london, shoe detail
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the duchess sported her favorite Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in an all-black colorway. The shoes feature a suede upper, a pointed toe and a 3.3-inch block heel. They’re available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for roughly $700.

Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.
CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Piper $695
Buy it

Kate kept warm in the chilly London weather with a pair of opaque black tights. Mappin & Webb earrings and a matching necklace completed the chic outfit.

kate middleton, dolce and gabbana, skirt suit, gianvito rossi pumps, black tights, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits a National Portrait Gallery Workshop at Evelina London Children's Hospital
Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 28.
CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

Kate styled her Dolce & Gabbana set today in a similar manner to how she first wore it in February. At the “Mental Health in Education” conference in London, she teamed the suit with dark tights and Tod’s pumps.

tod's block heel suede pumps, kate middleton, bespoke chanel suit
Kate Middleton wearing a D&G black-and-white tweed suit with Tod’s block heel suede pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from Gianvito Rossi, other favorite shoe brands of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include Jimmy Choo, Superga and Emmy London. When it comes to clothes, Kate tends to choose British labels, among them Alexander McQueen (designer of her wedding dress), Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

