Kate Mara Wears Ivory Converse During Family Outing in Los Angeles

Today, Kate Mara was spotted in Los Angeles taking a socially-distanced walk with her husband, Jamie Bell, and their two children. For the brief bout of fresh air, Mara kept her outfit comfortable and casual. She wore a cropped white peasant-style blouse with ruched detailing as well as pale blue and gold trim around the cuffs and neckline. The “Fantastic Four” star styled the shirt with a pair of black sweatpants. They feature a mid-rise, elasticated waist and a flared out leg. To accessorize the look, the former “House of Cards” actress wore a light blue face mask with contrast orange trim and subtle gold jewelry.

CREDIT: BG028/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As for footwear, Mara opted for a classic and timeless pair of Converse Chuck Taylor in the Ivory colorway. The shoes feature a canvas upper construction, metal eyelets and a rubber sole. They retail for $50 on Converse.com.

With so much uncertainty, sometimes, as Converse sneakers show, it is best to go back to the basics.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are seen walking with the kids in Los Angeles on May 23, 2020. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As one of the most iconic sneakers throughout the decades, Mara proves that the brand has been able to withstand the test of time. Many other celebrities regularly sport this style, too. Some avid wearers of Converse include Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, who, in April 2020, opted for another laidback quarantine ensemble, and Camila Cabello, who wore the sneakers while playing basketball in Miami last month.

