Kate Mara Proves There Are Endless Ways to Style Her Favorite Classic Converse Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Kate Mara carries her daughter as she leaves her parents house
April 2020
April 2020
April 2020
February 2020
Ahead of Christmas Eve, Kate Mara kept it casual in a timeless plaid shirt and white sneaker pairing when visiting her parents’ house with her daughter in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kate Mara on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles, Calif.
CREDIT: MEGA
The “House of Cards” alumna wore a red and blue flannel that featured a traditional button-down and collared silhouette. She styled it with the buttons open, revealing a black top underneath. To replicate this aesthetic, Old Navy’s Classic Plaid Shirt is currently 20% off and now retails for $20 on oldnavy.com. She teamed the laidback Americana-inspired top with a pair of black jogger sweatpants. Mara’s choice featured a white tie waistband and elasticized cuffed hems. The Offline OTT Fleece joggers from Aerie offer a similar look. They are selling for 40% off and can be purchased for $30 on aerie.com.

Here’s an up-close look at Mara’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the “A Teacher” star teamed the off-duty look with her go-to Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low sneakers in the optical white colorway. These iconic shoes feature canvas uppers with lace-up front detailing and rubber soles, complete with the brand’s signature red and blue logo design on the tongue and back of the heel. They retail for $55 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Converse-Chuck-Taylor
A closer look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low sneakers.
CREDIT: Shopbop

To accessorize the laidback out, the “American Horror Story” cast member elevated the ensemble with her beloved Stella McCartney Falabella Heart Crossbody bag in the black colorway. While this playful silhouette is currently sold out, the vegan luxury brand still has the iconic mini version of the style available for purchase. It retails for $495 on saksfifthavenue.com.

This sighting confirms that these low-top sneakers remain a fixture in the actress’ daily wardrobe. Other stars, from Kamala Harris to Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Kristin Cavallari also are frequently spotted wearing this closet staple shoe.

Diversify your white sneaker collection with more styles available below.

Keds-Champion-Sneakers

To Buy: Keds Champion Sneakers, $50.

Superga-Cotu-Sneakers

To Buy: Superga Cotu Sneakers, $65.

To Buy: Veja Nova Sneakers, $100.

