Kate Hudson Celebrates Her Social-Distancing Birthday With Ugg Slippers & Champagne

Kate Hudson celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday in the coziest way.

The “Fool’s Good” actress rang in a new year of life with an at-home celebration. Friends drove by Hudson’s Los Angeles home to wish her well from a safe distance in light of social-distancing regulations.

Since the party was held in her driveway, Hudson opted for a more dressed-down ensemble. The Golden Globe winner wore a patterned black-and-white shawl over an ankle-length dress with a black skirt and cheetah-print top.

Kate Hudson celebrates her quarantine birthday in Ugg slippers on April 19.

A close-up look at Kate Hudson's Ugg Coquette slippers.

For footwear, Hudson kept things casual in Ugg Coquette slippers. The slip-on shoes boast a suede upper, a round toe and a rubber sole, with a shearling lining and a padded insole. The slippers retail for $120 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

The Fabletics founder wore her hair pulled into a messy updo and accessorized with dark sunglasses. She carried baby daughter Rani in one hand and a glass of champagne in the other.

Kate Hudson celebrates her quarantine birthday in Ugg slippers on April 19.

While social distancing, Hudson has been spotted out and about in casual footwear, such as flat thong sandals and Golden Goose sneakers. During her typical schedule of red carpets and talk show appearances, the “Almost Famous” alum unsurprisingly selects more dressed-up shoe silhouettes, including Stuart Weitzman pumps and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Below, FN has rounded up some more slipper options to keep your feet comfy while you stay home, all priced at $50 or less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Women’s Scuff Slipper, $14 to $19.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dearfoams

To Buy: Dearfoams Shearling Scuff Slipper, $48 (was $69).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Scuff Slipper, $50 (was $60).

