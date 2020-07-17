Kate Hudson Works Out in a Strappy Sports Bra & Leggings From Her Fabletics Line With Neon Nikes

Kate Hudson showed off her impressive yoga skills with a new video for her Fabletics brand.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star took to Instagram yesterday evening to debut the promotional clip for her activewear brand that she co-founded in 2013. In the video, Hudson can be seen trying on a series of pieces from the brand’s newest collection including a strappy black sports bra that she teams with coordinating leggings.

Her sports bra resembles Fabletics’ $40 Thea Sculpknit design while her leggings bear similarities to the brand’s Sync high-waisted perforated silhouette that retails for $50 at Fabletics.com.

In one shot while she is wearing the double-black athletic set, Hudson added in pair of neon-accented black and white Nike sneakers to get her sweat in at home.

The actress also modeled a selection of other pieces from the brand including $85 Ultracoool satin-finish python leggings and the $40 Kinsley seamless sports bra. Beyond activewear, the 41-year-old star modeled an athleisure-chic outfit that matched $80 joggers to a slouchy taupe strapless bandeau that sells for $40.

With that more relaxed pairing, Hudson opted for smooth black cross-strap slides to keep things casual.

Beyond creating Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

Click through the gallery to discover Kate Hudson’s impeccable street style evolution from 2004 to now.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.