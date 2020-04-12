Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Hudson Is Boho-Chic in Her Patterned Jumpsuit & Purposely Worn-In Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kate Hudson
Get the Look: Kate Hudson
Get the Look: Kate Hudson
Get the Look: Kate Hudson
Get the Look: Kate Hudson
View Gallery 10 Images

Kate Hudson brought boho chic vibes to her social distancing walk yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress stepped out in a printed romper with a halter-style neckline and wide legs. She was joined by beau Danny Fujikawa and their baby daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson, patterned jumpsuit, golden goose superstar sneakers, sunglasses, and her husband head out on a walk with their kids and Kate's mother Goldie Hawn. 11 Apr 2020 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA645489_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Hudson in a patterned jumpsuit and Golden Goose sneakers, April 11.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the “Almost Famous” alum opted for sold-out sneakers from Golden Goose. The celebrity-favorite brand is known for its pre-distressed sneakers, which come with scuff marks for a well-worn look. Hudson’s pair featured a white leather upper, with purple star appliqués at the sides, gray laces and trendy python-print accents. Although her exact choice is no longer available, a similar style is in stock for $495 on Matchesfashion.com.

Related

Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

Hilary Duff Shows How to Incorporate the Hot Pink Trend into Everyday Style in These Sneakers

Permira Is Buying Golden Goose for $1.4 Billion

Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com
Buy: Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers $495
Buy it

Hudson accessorized with dark sunglasses and a delicate necklace. The A-lister wore her hair in a messy updo to complete the relaxed look.

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, daughter, baby, boyfriend, danny fujikawa, and her husband head out on a walk with their kids and Kate's mother Goldie Hawn. 11 Apr 2020 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA645489_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Hudson in a patterned jumpsuit and Golden Goose sneakers alongside beau Danny Fujikawa and their baby daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.
CREDIT: MEGA
Although Hudson chose designer sneakers this weekend, her wardrobe also includes some more affordable styles, such as Timberland workboots, Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas sandal slides. For red carpets, the Fabletics co-founder unsurprisingly upgrades her look, choosing high heels from high-end labels including Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood.

While Hudson’s Golden Goose kicks come at a relatively high price point, we’ve rounded up some options below that will help you emulate her look without breaking the bank.

Vintage Havana Ginette Star Leather Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saksoff5th.com

To Buy: Vintage Havana Ginette Star Sneaker, $80 (was $120).

Steve Madden Rubie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Rubie, $103.

P448 Women's John
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

To Buy: P448 John, $248.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

Kate Hudson Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Snowboots to Take 2-Month-Old Baby Girl for a Walk

Kate Hudson Steps Out With New Boyfriend, Shaved Head and Sky-High Platform Pumps

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad