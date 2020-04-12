Kate Hudson Is Boho-Chic in Her Patterned Jumpsuit & Purposely Worn-In Sneakers

Kate Hudson brought boho chic vibes to her social distancing walk yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress stepped out in a printed romper with a halter-style neckline and wide legs. She was joined by beau Danny Fujikawa and their baby daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson in a patterned jumpsuit and Golden Goose sneakers, April 11. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Almost Famous” alum opted for sold-out sneakers from Golden Goose. The celebrity-favorite brand is known for its pre-distressed sneakers, which come with scuff marks for a well-worn look. Hudson’s pair featured a white leather upper, with purple star appliqués at the sides, gray laces and trendy python-print accents. Although her exact choice is no longer available, a similar style is in stock for $495 on Matchesfashion.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com

Hudson accessorized with dark sunglasses and a delicate necklace. The A-lister wore her hair in a messy updo to complete the relaxed look.

Kate Hudson in a patterned jumpsuit and Golden Goose sneakers alongside beau Danny Fujikawa and their baby daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. CREDIT: MEGA Although Hudson chose designer sneakers this weekend, her wardrobe also includes some more affordable styles, such as Timberland workboots, Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas sandal slides. For red carpets, the Fabletics co-founder unsurprisingly upgrades her look, choosing high heels from high-end labels including Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood.

While Hudson’s Golden Goose kicks come at a relatively high price point, we’ve rounded up some options below that will help you emulate her look without breaking the bank.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saksoff5th.com

To Buy: Vintage Havana Ginette Star Sneaker, $80 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Rubie, $103.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

To Buy: P448 John, $248.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

Kate Hudson Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Snowboots to Take 2-Month-Old Baby Girl for a Walk

Kate Hudson Steps Out With New Boyfriend, Shaved Head and Sky-High Platform Pumps