Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

Kate Hudson took a break from quarantine to go on a walk with her family — and she stepped out in one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment: the thong sandal.

The 40-year-old actress went for a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. over the weekend alongside her three kids, Ryder Russell Robinson (16), Bingham Hawn Bellamy (8) and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa (1). She sported a blue minidress with a floral pattern, short sleeves and a cinched-in waist.

Kate Hudson wears a floral minidress and thong sandals to go for a walk with her kids in Brentwood, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Fabletics co-founder selected blush-colored thong sandals with double straps. She completed her look with a sunhat and dark shades.

Kate Hudson wears a floral minidress and thong sandals to go for a walk with her kids in Brentwood, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kate Hudson’s thong sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

While it’s unclear what shoe brand Hudson selected this weekend, she’s previously chosen casual styles such as Adidas slides, Timberland workboots and Nike Air Force 1s. For awards shows and other red carpet appearances, she elevates her look with soaring heels from designer labels including Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood.

Related What the Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago Ariel Winter Matches Strappy Sandals to Her Feathery Handbag at Girl Up GirlHero Awards Kate Hudson Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Snowboots to Take 2-Month-Old Baby Girl for a Walk

The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to only the beach or nail salon. However, the past year has seen a revitalization of the silhouette, thanks to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “it” girl fashion favorites.

Kim Kardashian in a halter top and Yeezy thong sandals in New York on Sept. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen wears thong sandals to grocery shop with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski wears Jacquemus thong sandals at the Kerastase party at Port Debilly in Paris in June 2019. CREDIT: Joss Leclair/Shutterstock

If you’re into the thong sandal look, consider shopping one of the stylish pairs we’ve rounded up below.

Bernardo Miami Demi Sandal CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Bernardo Miami Demi Sandal, $70 to $272.

Dolce Vita Dawn Flip Flop CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dolce Vita Dawn Flip Flop, $20 (was $25).

Jack Rogers Jacks Flip-Flop CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jack Rogers Jacks Flip Flop, $83 to $90 (was $128).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see celebrities in the thong sandal trend.

Want more?

How to Get Kate Hudson’s Celebrity Shoe Style

How Kate Hudson Does Summer Airport Style in These On-Sale Sandals

Kate Hudson Prepares For Storm In Jimmy Choo Moon Boots