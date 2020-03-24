Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Hudson
Katie Holmes: Gianvito Rossi
Kendall Jenner: Simon Miller
Kim Kardashian: Yeezy
Hailey Baldwin: Bottega Veneta
Kate Hudson took a break from quarantine to go on a walk with her family — and she stepped out in one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment: the thong sandal.

The 40-year-old actress went for a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. over the weekend alongside her three kids, Ryder Russell Robinson (16), Bingham Hawn Bellamy (8) and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa (1). She sported a blue minidress with a floral pattern, short sleeves and a cinched-in waist.

Kate Hudson wears a floral minidress and thong sandals to go for a walk with her kids in Brentwood, Calif.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Fabletics co-founder selected blush-colored thong sandals with double straps. She completed her look with a sunhat and dark shades.

Kate Hudson wears a floral minidress and thong sandals to go for a walk with her kids in Brentwood, Calif.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Kate Hudson’s thong sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

While it’s unclear what shoe brand Hudson selected this weekend, she’s previously chosen casual styles such as Adidas slides, Timberland workboots and Nike Air Force 1s. For awards shows and other red carpet appearances, she elevates her look with soaring heels from designer labels including Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood.

The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to only the beach or nail salon. However, the past year has seen a revitalization of the silhouette, thanks to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “it” girl fashion favorites.

Kim Kardashian, yeezy sandals, high heeled flip flops, thong sandals, leather pants, halter top, church boutique, WestKim Kardashian West out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2019Wearing Church Boutique, Top, Shoes By Yeezy
Kim Kardashian in a halter top and Yeezy thong sandals in New York on Sept. 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen , ancient greek sandals, frame jumpsuit, tan boiler suit, thong sandals, luna, tucker and tate boots, silver boots, and her daughter Luna go grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old model is wearing brown/beige overalls. 13 Jan 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen And Luna. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA584489_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen wears thong sandals to grocery shop with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski, thong sandals, celebrity style, Kerastase Party, Port Debilly, Paris, France - 26 Jun 2019
Emily Ratajkowski wears Jacquemus thong sandals at the Kerastase party at Port Debilly in Paris in June 2019.
CREDIT: Joss Leclair/Shutterstock

If you’re into the thong sandal look, consider shopping one of the stylish pairs we’ve rounded up below.

Bernardo Thong sandals
Bernardo Miami Demi Sandal
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Bernardo Miami Demi Sandal, $70 to $272.

Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Dawn Flip Flop
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dolce Vita Dawn Flip Flop, $20 (was $25).

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers Jacks Flip-Flop
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jack Rogers Jacks Flip Flop, $83 to $90 (was $128).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see celebrities in the thong sandal trend.

