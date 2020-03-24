Kate Hudson Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Floral Minidress & Straw Hat

Kate Hudson took a break from quarantine to go on a walk with her family — and she stepped out in one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment: the thong sandal.
The 40-year-old actress went for a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. over the weekend alongside her three kids, Ryder Russell Robinson (16), Bingham Hawn Bellamy (8) and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa (1). She sported a blue minidress with a floral pattern, short sleeves and a cinched-in waist.
For footwear, the Fabletics co-founder selected blush-colored thong sandals with double straps. She completed her look with a sunhat and dark shades.
While it’s unclear what shoe brand Hudson selected this weekend, she’s previously chosen casual styles such as Adidas slides, Timberland workboots and Nike Air Force 1s. For awards shows and other red carpet appearances, she elevates her look with soaring heels from designer labels including Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood.
The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to only the beach or nail salon. However, the past year has seen a revitalization of the silhouette, thanks to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “it” girl fashion favorites.
If you’re into the thong sandal look, consider shopping one of the stylish pairs we’ve rounded up below.
To Buy: Bernardo Miami Demi Sandal, $70 to $272.
To Buy: Dolce Vita Dawn Flip Flop, $20 (was $25).
To Buy: Jack Rogers Jacks Flip Flop, $83 to $90 (was $128).
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Click through the gallery to see celebrities in the thong sandal trend.
Want more?
How to Get Kate Hudson’s Celebrity Shoe Style
How Kate Hudson Does Summer Airport Style in These On-Sale Sandals
Kate Hudson Prepares For Storm In Jimmy Choo Moon Boots