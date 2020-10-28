Kate Hudson Cozies Up in a Fuzzy Turtleneck, Tied Leggings & ‘Alien’ Sneakers

Kate Hudson demonstrated a cozy way to style your leggings for fall in pieces from her newest Fabletics collection.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star posed for the athletic label today to preview its upcoming winter edit, dropping Nov. 1 at Fabletics.com, in a cozy red cowl-neck sweater and tie-leg leggings.

As if her athleisure-chic ensemble wasn’t already on-trend, the actress made sure to include a set of chic streetwear-inspired sneakers. The kicks come from Puma’s hit collaboration with Chinese streetwear brand Randomevent as they reimagined the athletic label’s Alien Cell silhouette. The chunky, 1990s-era sneakers feature mixed material uppers with suede overlays and an unmissable yellow panel with graphic text.

Complete with exposed cushioning in the heel and a textured outsole, the Puma x Randomevent Alien Cell sneakers retail in limited sizes at Puma.com for $110; more sizes are available at Yoox.com as well for $115.

Puma x Randomevent Cell Alien sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Earlier in the month, Hudson modeled another fall-chic look from her own athletic brand as she took her daughter for a walk on Oct. 16. Styling a sleek hoodie with teal leggings, the “Fool’s Good” alumna finished off the outfit with colorful kicks that also resemble designs from Puma.

Beyond creating Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others. For her more formal occasions, the “Almost Famous” alumna can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture to Atelier Versace and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Nike sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

