Kate Hudson Does Athleisure for the Holidays in Christmas Leggings & Heeled Hiking Boots

Kate Hudson showed how to bring the athleisure trend into the holiday season with a little help from her Fabletics brand.

The label’s co-founder took to Instagram this afternoon to show off new pieces from its Christmas-ready collection. Her outfit included a red and white sports bra and leggings set, coated in a festive print with similar styles at the ready at Fabletics.com.

To top off the wintery attire, Hudson opted against running shoes or sneakers and instead opted for an on-trend set of heeled hiking-inspired boots. The lace-up pair came with mixed suede and wool uppers with a lifted block heel base.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta, Sorel and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal.

When she isn’t in athletic styles, Kate Hudson herself knows a thing or two about trendy designer attire; last month, for example, she traded her leggings and athleisure for a chic boho-inspired look. Dressing up for fall, the “Almost Famous” actress posed for with a drink made with her own line of liquor, King St. Vodka. The star opted for a printed floral maxi dress from A.L.C.; the colorful red design includes a tapestry motif atop a silky fabric and a side-slit detailing. Though it retails for $750, you can get the design for 10% off thanks to Saks’ deals online now.

To top off the seasonal dress, Hudson then slipped on a set of brown leather knee-high riding boots; the heeled style featured Western-inspired detailing with handy pull taps across the uppers.

Beyond co-creating Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others. For her more formal occasions, the “Bride Wars” alumna can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture to Atelier Versace and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Nike sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

