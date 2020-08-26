Kate Bosworth Pops in a $12 Tie-Dye Minidress & the Chunkiest Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Bosworth stepped out to walk her dog in Los Angeles this week in a surprisingly affordable look.

The “Blue Crush” star ventured out yesterday with her furry friend wearing an on-trend tie-dye dress. The bright pink number echoes a design from BooHoo that typically retails for $28 but is on-sale for 60% off, bringing the total down to just $12 at BooHoo.com.

Kate Bosworth takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles, Aug. 25.

A closer look at Kate Bosworth's chunky sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Bosworth balanced out the bold number with a set of all-white kicks. The chunky style featured a lifted sole with a futuristic edge, mesh panels and a lifted heel.

The shoes also resemble designs from BooHoo with their peek-a-boo cutouts along the sides. You can find the pairs on-sale for $20, discounted from its original price of $50, on the brand’s website.

Kate Bosworth takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles, Aug. 25. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer look at Kate Bosworth’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Boohoo chunky platform lace-up sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHoo

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection exclusively for its Creators Club members.

As for Bosworth herself, her fashion expertise extends beyond just stylish off-duty taste. In 2015, the “Remember the Titans” alumna collaborated with Matisse Footwear to help design a capsule of 10 unique pairs before signing on as an ambassador for Pinko in 2016, oftentimes stepping out in sleek styles from the brand. In addition to her exclusive collections, Bosworth can be found in everything from Reebok sneakers to Chloe studded boots, strappy Carven flats and even Giuseppe Zanotti see-through sandals

