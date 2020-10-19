×
Kate Beckinsale Tops Off Her Unexpected Wedding Dress With the Tallest Gold Sandals

By Claudia Miller
kate-beckinsale-white-dress
Kate Beckinsale broke out a wedding dress this weekend — but not for the reason you’re guessing.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress joined a friend on Sunday as the duo posed outdoors on a tennis court in unexpected gowns; Beckinsale’s look featured a vintage take on a wedding dress with a puff-sleeved and ruffled white design.

From under the hem of the billowing gown, Beckinsale’s choice of towering heels was then revealed.

🤍💗

Featuring a knotted front strap as well as a securing ankle-tie design, the sandal silhouette resembles Saint Laurent’s Bianca sandal; the style employs gold leather uppers and a design inspired by Bianca Jagger, wife of rock and roll legend Mick Jagger. Set atop a 5-inch block heel as well as a 1.5-inch platform, you can find the lifted sandals at a $995 retail price courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com.

Beckinsale previously wore similar heels in August as an unconventional match for her two-tone strapless bikini, as seen on her Instagram page.

Happy #internationalcatday

For Beckinsale, the bold footwear of choice is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her skinny jeans and embellished jacket look.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Click through the gallery to have a look at even more of Kate Beckinsale’s best and boldest looks over the years.

