Kate Beckinsale Walks Her Dog In Skinny Jeans, Heeled Boots + Glittering Jacket

By Claudia Miller
Kate Beckinsale’s Sandal Style
Kate Beckinsale’s Sandal Style
Kate Beckinsale’s Sandal Style
Kate Beckinsale’s Sandal Style
Kate Beckinsale is standing out from the crowd on the Los Angeles roads thanks to her atypical walking ensemble.

Kate Beckinsale, Critcs' Choice Awards, Jimmy Choo, Red Carpet
Kate Beckinsale on The Critics’ Choice Award Red Carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Pearl Harbor” actress, joined by musician Goody Grace, took her dog for a stroll yesterday in a white graphic t-shirt layer under a cropped black denim jacket coated in glittering studs. She teamed the look with black skinny jeans, in addition to a protective face mask and gloves.

Kate Beckinsale, dog, walk, boots, mask, sunglasses, jacket, jeans
Kate Beckinsale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kate Beckinsale, dog, walk, boots, mask, sunglasses, jacket, jeans
A closer look at Kate Beckinsale’s heeled boots.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

For the walk, Beckinsale went with an unconventional choice in footwear as she traversed muddy paths and grassy terrains. Her towering round-toe boots with a steep heel are one of the actress’ favorite shoe silhouettes. She wears them both at home, and out and about.

Kate Beckinsale, dog, walk, boots, mask, sunglasses, jacket, jeans
Goody Grace and Kate Beckinsale take the dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In fact, the British native lounged in the heeled boots in her house in April as she shared one way she was passing the time at home, which included attempting to get her cat to sit in a taped box on the floor. It “very much did not go as planned,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram.

She ended up sitting in the box herself in a red cheetah-print cardigan, white graphic t-shirt and black leggings, all topped off with her go-to boots.

For chic boots like Beckinsale’s heeled pick, check out these similar styles.

chinese laundry, boots, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Krafty Knee-High Boots, $117 (was $130).

kenneth cole, new york, black boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boots, $44.

aldo, black boots, booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Aurella Booties, $55.

