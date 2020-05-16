Kate Beckinsale Walks Her Dog In Skinny Jeans, Heeled Boots + Glittering Jacket

Kate Beckinsale is standing out from the crowd on the Los Angeles roads thanks to her atypical walking ensemble.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress, joined by musician Goody Grace, took her dog for a stroll yesterday in a white graphic t-shirt layer under a cropped black denim jacket coated in glittering studs. She teamed the look with black skinny jeans, in addition to a protective face mask and gloves.

For the walk, Beckinsale went with an unconventional choice in footwear as she traversed muddy paths and grassy terrains. Her towering round-toe boots with a steep heel are one of the actress’ favorite shoe silhouettes. She wears them both at home, and out and about.

In fact, the British native lounged in the heeled boots in her house in April as she shared one way she was passing the time at home, which included attempting to get her cat to sit in a taped box on the floor. It “very much did not go as planned,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram.

She ended up sitting in the box herself in a red cheetah-print cardigan, white graphic t-shirt and black leggings, all topped off with her go-to boots.

For chic boots like Beckinsale’s heeled pick, check out these similar styles.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Krafty Knee-High Boots, $117 (was $130).

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boots, $44.

To Buy: Aldo Aurella Booties, $55.

