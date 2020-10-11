Kate Beckinsale’s Off-Duty Style Includes Skinny Jeans & Towering Red Botton Booties

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a peek at her chic off duty style last night as she laid on the floor to get the perfect dog snap.

The “Pearl Harbor” alumna took to Instagram to show her “horse in the kitchen;” Beckinsale found the right angle laying on the ground in a pink T-shirt, black skinny jeans and a pair of boots with a recognizable outsole.

The actress opted for her go-to silhouette of footwear, black boots, from Christian Louboutin for the occasion. The red-bottom pair featured smooth suede uppers with a towering stiletto heel. Similar styles from the French brand retail for upwards of $1,495 on the brand’s website.

For Beckinsale, the bold footwear of choice is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles. Beckinsale sported a white graphic T-shirt layered under a cropped black denim jacket with glittering studs. She teamed the look with black skinny jeans, as well as a protective face mask and gloves and finished the look with her go-to round-toe black heeled boots.

Goody Grace and Kate Beckinsale take the dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

