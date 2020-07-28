Kate Beckinsale Wears a Bandeau, Leather Shorts & Thigh-High Boots to Play Charades

Kate Beckinsale dressed up for a game of charades with friends in an unconventional outfit.

As seen on her Instagram page, the “Pearl Harbor” actress went monochromatic for yesterday’s game night in a matching black bandeau with paper bag-waist black leather shorts. Keeping safe in a cat-accented face mask, the British native took her ensemble to the next level with her choice of footwear.

Her sleek black boots rose up the length of her leg and hit mid-thigh for a standout look atop a towering stiletto heel.

Beckinsale’s bold footwear of choice is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. In addition to her thigh-high pair last night, the “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors one particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles. Beckinsale sported a white graphic T-shirt layered under a cropped black denim jacket with glittering studs. She teamed the look with black skinny jeans, as well as a protective face mask and gloves and finished the look with her go-to round-toe black heeled boots.

Goody Grace and Kate Beckinsale take the dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA