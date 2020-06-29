Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up in a Leather Miniskirt, Thigh-High Stockings & ‘Stripper Heels’

Kate Beckinsale debuted her boldest look to date for an at-home celebration for LGBTQ Pride.

The British native joined a few friends for a distanced re-creation of Queen’s famous music video for their hit track “I Want To Break Free.” As seen on her Instagram last night, Beckinsale took on the role of Freddie Mercury for the video, and she even wore a fake mustache and wig to get into character.

In her reimagining of Mercury’s ensemble from the ’80s chart-topper, the actress danced about her house in a pink high-neck tank top, a black leather miniskirt and semi-sheer thigh-high stockings.

She brought the look to a whole new level as she vacuumed her floors in a set of sky-high “stripper heels.” The patent peep-toe silhouette was similar to Pleaser’s Sky-309 pump, which features a 2.75-inch platform and a whopping 6.5-inch sleek heel. Similar colorways to Beckinsale’s choice retail for $46 on Amazon.com.

Beckinsale’s bold footwear of choice is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Pearl Harbor” alumna oftentimes favors one particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles. Beckinsale sported a white graphic T-shirt layered under a cropped black denim jacket with glittering studs. She teamed the look with black skinny jeans, as well as a protective face mask and gloves and finished the look with her go-to round-toe black heeled boots.

Goody Grace and Kate Beckinsale take the dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Beckinsale’s heeled boots. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

When she is not at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

