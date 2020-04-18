Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up Her Cheetah Cardigan & Leggings With Towering Heeled Boots

kate-beckinsale-red-dress-vanity-fair
Even in quarantine, Kate Beckinsale is finding new ways to style her footwear.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress shared her latest method of passing the time at home, which included attempting to get her cat to sit in a taped box on the floor — and it “very much did not go as planned,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram.

The British native ended up sitting in the box herself in a red cheetah-print cardigan, white graphic t-shirt and black leggings. She dressed up the relaxed look with an unconventional at-home shoe: towering round-toe boots with a steep block heel.

The 46-year-old star’s quarantine activities have centered around an expansive series of pets including at least two dogs, one cat and even a bunny during her Easter celebrations.

For chic boots like Beckinsale’s heeled pick, check out these similar styles.

kenneth cole, new york, black boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boots, $70.

aldo, black boots, booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Aurella Booties, $55.

chinese laundry, boots, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Krafty Knee-High Boots, $118 (was $130).

 

