Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up Her Cheetah Cardigan & Leggings With Towering Heeled Boots

Even in quarantine, Kate Beckinsale is finding new ways to style her footwear.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress shared her latest method of passing the time at home, which included attempting to get her cat to sit in a taped box on the floor — and it “very much did not go as planned,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram.

The British native ended up sitting in the box herself in a red cheetah-print cardigan, white graphic t-shirt and black leggings. She dressed up the relaxed look with an unconventional at-home shoe: towering round-toe boots with a steep block heel.

The 46-year-old star’s quarantine activities have centered around an expansive series of pets including at least two dogs, one cat and even a bunny during her Easter celebrations.

