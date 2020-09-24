Kate Beckinsale Wears Cherry Red Heels for a Helicopter Ride With Rebel Wilson & Helen Mirren

Rebel Wilson, Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren surprised fans when they came together for an adventurous helicopter ride.

As seen on Wilson’s Instagram page, the trio of famous actresses headed to Monaco this afternoon in style, all hopping on a helicopter together in outfits that showed off their unique style. While Wilson opted for a printed green Gucci sweater and white jeans, Mirren chose a linen blouse and black trousers and Beckinsale layered a black crop top with high-rise trousers and an elongated blazer.

As for footwear, Mirren’s choice for the ride was a pair of sleek leather loafers and her fellow actress Beckinsale had on unmissable cherry red pumps with a suede finish and towering stiletto heel.

(L-R) Jacob Busch, Rebel Wilson, Helen Mirre, guests and Kate Beckinsale head on a helicopter to Monaco, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson’s take on the footwear style came in an all-white style with a sharply pointed toe and a deep-cut vamp with white pebbled leather uppers; the sleek shoes finished off with a metallic-accented short block heel and a contrasting brown outsole. The easygoing loafer resembles Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya design, a shoe that retails in a mix of shades for $495 at Saks.

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya leather loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

As for Wilson herself, the star has spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 8.2 million followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike and Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels. Most recently, for a charity even, Wilson opted for a ruched blue dress from Alex Evenings, boasting a subtle V-neck drop and three-quarter length sleeves.

For Beckinsale, the bold footwear of choice is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. In addition to her towering red pumps, the “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors one particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles.