Kate Beckinsale Makes a Statement in a Golden ‘Vote’ Bralette & Sparking Accessories

Kate Beckinsale encouraged her fans to get out and vote in the boldest way.

As the election approaches next week, the Canadian actress did her part to encourage her American followers on Instagram last night to head to the polls. To grab attention, she modeled a glittering set of gloves matched to a custom Nina Benenato bralette embellished with the word “Vote” as well as Marcel Von Berlin low-rise trousers.

The actress’ bralette is just one of many ways brands are helping get out the vote this election season. Major names like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Coach, Reebok and more have released their versions of election-related efforts including footwear, apparel and donations. From Courteney Cox to Lady Gaga and even Michelle Obama, stars across all industries are also encouraging voter turnout amidst the pandemic and changed environment.

For Beckinsale, the bold look is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her skinny jeans and embellished jacket look.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

