Kate Beckinsale Elevates Her Bandeau Bikini With Sky-High Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale’s waterside footwear may not be what you’d expect.

In a throwback Instagram post today, the “Pearl Harbor” actress showed off her ability to walk in heels as she made her way down a scenic set of stairs. The star appeared to head towards the pool in a burgundy bandeau bikini layered with a white and gold flowing coverup.

For footwear, Beckinsale opted against flip flops and instead modeled a set of sky-high platform heels; the strappy design came atop a wedge base that appeared to measure over 5 inches in height.

“This is a good example of what my mother would call “walking as if one has bogged ones breeks,'” joked Beckinsale in her caption.

Watch on FN

The throwback video wasn’t Beckinsale’s first time daring to match her swimwear to towering heels, either. In August, the actress celebrated International Cat Day in a unique manner: by posing alongside her pet in matching hammocks. While the feline relaxed in its mini swing, Beckinsale turned up the heat as she modeled a two-tone black and white strapless bikini.

Her metallic gold sandals came set atop a 5-inch block heel as well as a 1.5-inch platform toe. Featuring a knotted front strap as well as a securing ankle-tie design, the silhouette resembles Saint Laurent’s Bianca sandal; the style employs gold leather uppers and a design inspired by Bianca Jagger, wife of rock and roll legend Mick Jagger. You can find the lifted sandals at a $995 retail price courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com.

For Beckinsale, the bold look is surprisingly in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” alumna oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her skinny jeans and embellished jacket look.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Whether you’re pairing them with a bathing suit or jeans and a chic blouse, buckle up these next platform sandals just like Kate Beckinsale’s pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: See by Chloe Glyn Wedges, $86 (was $215); Shopbop.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Gabby Woven Wedges, $35 (was $60); Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Chyna Sandals, $41; Amazon.com.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Kate Beckinsale’s edgiest looks throughout the years.