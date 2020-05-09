Karlie Kloss’ Thong Sandal Throwback Proves She Was Decades Ahead of the Trend

Karlie Kloss celebrated Teacher Appreciate Week with a retro photo from her days as a grade-schooler with one of her most beloved teachers.

The now 6-feet-2-inches tall model was already hitting a growth spurt as she posed next to her dad and her fifth-grade social studies teacher, Mrs. Burchett. In the photo, Kloss smiles while holding tight to an ice cream cone in a white camisole, pink and orange paisley shorts and a bright pink pair of thong-toe sandals.

Though the photo is years old now, the same footwear style has returned to the celebrity footwear scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip flops or thong-toe heels, the easy-to-wear silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion and shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

You can find thong-toe sandals on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani as well as from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Balenciaga.

As for Kloss, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to high-fashion brands and top trends; she has starred in campaigns for everyone from Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace. She serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel as well as has worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances, Express and more. Beyond fashion, she started her own company Kode With Klossy, empowering girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech.

