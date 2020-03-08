Sign up for our newsletter today!

Karlie Kloss Celebrates International Women’s Day Early In Block Heeled Pumps For ‘Today Show’ Appearance

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Karlie Kloss opted for a head-to-toe, cool-toned ensemble yesterday while going on the “Today Show” for International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 this year.

The Koding With Klossy founder wore a full Ryan Roche ensemble, featuring a pair of high-waisted blue trousers and coordinating button-down blouse and lightweight trench coat over the top. She accessorized the ensemble with a white Delvaux Brillant Mini S Box handbag and jewelry from Mikimoto.

As for footwear, the model-turned-entrepreneur chose a pair of Numero Ventuno Block Heel Pumps in white. The shoes feature a full leather upper construction, a chunky block heel and an exaggerated square toe. The heel measures in at approximately 4 inches tall and are available for purchase on the brand’s website for $725.

The brand also makes this style in a mule silhouette. They are available for purchase on Farfetch for $528.

While the square toe has become a regular footwear choice among the fashion set and a street-style beloved shoe, the multi-hyphenate tends to opt for a more traditional pointed toe heel. In January 2019, Kloss was spotted wearing a pair of simple and glistening gold pumps while walking in Paris. A month later, the former Victoria Secret model was again seen in the silhouette, wearing a pair of black pointy-toe pumps with a kitten heel.

To try out this hotter by-the-minute trend, discover some inspiration for our picks below.

