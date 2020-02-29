Sign up for our newsletter today!

Karlie Kloss Masters Modern Minimalism Sitting Front Row at Loewe Fall 2020 Show

By Elisa Lewittes
Carolyn Murphy, Karlie Kloss and Doutzen KroesLoewe show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Loewe’s fall ’20 runway show wasn’t all about the fashion. It also had a star-studded front row, including many top models such as Karlie Kloss and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Kloss attended the Paris Fashion Week event wearing a black, midi-length leather coat with white shearling lining. The piece featured single-breasted buttons down the front and offered a loose-fitting silhouette. As for footwear, the Kode With Klossy founder paired the elegant outerwear with pale yellow over-the-knee boots. The shoes featured a heavy construction and a fabric belt across the toe. They appear to be made from shiny, perhaps, patent leather material.

Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Doutzen Kroes

Similarly, her seatmates and fellow models, Carolyn Murphy and Doutzen Kroes, wore the same boots in a tan colorway. Murphy paired the shoes with a coordinating midi-length camel coat with white shearling lining. Underneath, she wore a sheer white lace dress with a high collar and midi-length. Kroes paired these same boots with a chocolate brown wool coat.

Amber Valletta and Anna Wintour in the front row Loewe show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2020

Wintour, meanwhile, opted for an ensemble full of contrasting yet perfectly coordinated patterns. She wore a black-and-white patterned dress with bright orange-and-white floral detailing. Over the top, she wore a black-and-white large checkered blazer with sharp lapels and single-breasted button detailing down the front.

Wintour’s seatmate and fellow Vogue editor, Amber Valletta, wore a cream-colored puff sleeve dress. The ensemble had monochrome floral detailing throughout done on a satin-like material.

Tessa Thompson in the front row Loewe show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2020

Tessa Thompson also opted for a monochrome ensemble and wore an embroidered black coat in a satin-like material. The garment appears to be ankle length with button detailing down the front and lapels along the collar.

