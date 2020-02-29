Karlie Kloss Masters Modern Minimalism Sitting Front Row at Loewe Fall 2020 Show

Loewe’s fall ’20 runway show wasn’t all about the fashion. It also had a star-studded front row, including many top models such as Karlie Kloss and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Kloss attended the Paris Fashion Week event wearing a black, midi-length leather coat with white shearling lining. The piece featured single-breasted buttons down the front and offered a loose-fitting silhouette. As for footwear, the Kode With Klossy founder paired the elegant outerwear with pale yellow over-the-knee boots. The shoes featured a heavy construction and a fabric belt across the toe. They appear to be made from shiny, perhaps, patent leather material.

Similarly, her seatmates and fellow models, Carolyn Murphy and Doutzen Kroes, wore the same boots in a tan colorway. Murphy paired the shoes with a coordinating midi-length camel coat with white shearling lining. Underneath, she wore a sheer white lace dress with a high collar and midi-length. Kroes paired these same boots with a chocolate brown wool coat.

Related Doutzen Kroes Goes Monochrome in This Major Boot Trend at Dior's Spring '20 Show Supermodels Had the Best Street Style at Fashion Week Spring 2020 Alexandre Birman Explains Why His Newest Shoe Is Campy Enough for the Met Gala

Wintour, meanwhile, opted for an ensemble full of contrasting yet perfectly coordinated patterns. She wore a black-and-white patterned dress with bright orange-and-white floral detailing. Over the top, she wore a black-and-white large checkered blazer with sharp lapels and single-breasted button detailing down the front.

Wintour’s seatmate and fellow Vogue editor, Amber Valletta, wore a cream-colored puff sleeve dress. The ensemble had monochrome floral detailing throughout done on a satin-like material.

Tessa Thompson also opted for a monochrome ensemble and wore an embroidered black coat in a satin-like material. The garment appears to be ankle length with button detailing down the front and lapels along the collar.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss Masters Parisian Style in a Beret and Shiny Pumps

Karlie Kloss’ Gold Spike Heels Take Her Little Black Dress to the Next Level on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Karlie Kloss Makes a Sultry Arrival in a Nude Gown With the Pointiest Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Fall ’19 Show