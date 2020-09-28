Karlie Kloss Looks Workout-Ready in Adidas Windbreaker, Leggings and Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Karlie Kloss stepped out for a coffee run in New York City wearing a workout-proof look. Dressed in a white Adidas windbreaker and leggings, the supermodel chatted with her friend Penni Thow.

Karlie Kloss wears Adidas outfit out in Soho, New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews.com

For footwear, Kloss opted for a pair of comfortable Adidas Ultraboost 20 sneakers in “Core Black.” Designed for a snug, sock-like fit, these Adidas shoes are lightweight and feature a stretch web outsole and a lace closure system. Each pair is designed with a textile upper and tailored fibre placement locked-in fit. They retail for anywhere between $99 and $175 on GOAT.com.

Close up details of Kloss Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews.com

Kloss topped off her athletic ensemble with a black Adidas face mask, a blue baseball cap and a black Apple watch. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and gold hoops.

The 28-year-old model has had quite a busy summer transferring her Kode With Klossy Camp to a digital platform so that she could continue to teach coding during the global pandemic. Additionally, Kloss has used her social media platforms to advocate for voter’s rights and spread awareness about current social justice issues.

In a recent Instagram post, Kloss donned the infamous Stuart Weitzman 5050 VOTE boots that Jill Biden wore to vote early in Delaware’s state primary elections.

The luxury label released the boots as part of its new initiative that has committed 100% of the proceeds from the boots’ sales towards I am a Voter – a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization working to encourage voter turnout across the country and across all party lines and beliefs. The boots retail for $695 at StuartWeitzman.com.

As for Kloss’ everyday street style, she can often be found wearing comfortable sneakers from the likes of Adidas and Nike. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel and has been an ambassador for Swarvoski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and even designed her own line of apparel with Express.