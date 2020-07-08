Karen Pence Goes Bold in Teal Dress With Indigo Sandals for National Press Club Event

Karen Pence brought some colorful flair with her latest ensemble.
The second lady of the U.S. attended an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 8. She sported a knee-length teal dress teamed with indigo sandals. The shoes were set on a slim stiletto heel, with a suedelike upper and a strap at the ankle.
Pence completed her look with a black face mask reading “Made in U.S.A.” on the side. She wore her brunette locks down and straight.
While Pence has not made many public appearances in recent months, she had two engagements in the same week in late May. The painter sported a little black blazer dress teamed with classic black pumps for the SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 30. Earlier in the same week, she opted for sleek almond-toe loafers, teamed with a gray checked pantsuit, as she toured the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence tends to favor lots of walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. For instance, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the illustrator was comfortable in $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear. She paired the boots with a knee-length coat that boasted a slightly flared skirt.
Like the look of Pence’s sandals? Shop the styles below to emulate her aesthetic.
