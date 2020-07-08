Karen Pence Goes Bold in Teal Dress With Indigo Sandals for National Press Club Event

Karen Pence brought some colorful flair with her latest ensemble.

The second lady of the U.S. attended an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 8. She sported a knee-length teal dress teamed with indigo sandals. The shoes were set on a slim stiletto heel, with a suedelike upper and a strap at the ankle.

Karen Pence wears a teal dress with indigo heels at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., July 7. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Karen Pence’s sandals. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Pence completed her look with a black face mask reading “Made in U.S.A.” on the side. She wore her brunette locks down and straight.

Karen Pence wears a teal dress with indigo heels at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on July 7. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

While Pence has not made many public appearances in recent months, she had two engagements in the same week in late May. The painter sported a little black blazer dress teamed with classic black pumps for the SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 30. Earlier in the same week, she opted for sleek almond-toe loafers, teamed with a gray checked pantsuit, as she toured the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Karen and Mike Pence attend the SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla., May 30. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence tends to favor lots of walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. For instance, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the illustrator was comfortable in $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear. She paired the boots with a knee-length coat that boasted a slightly flared skirt.

Karen Pence wearing Impo platform boots alongside husband Vice President Mike Pence on President Trump’s Inauguration Day in January 2017. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

