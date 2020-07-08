Re-route my subscription: Click here

Karen Pence Goes Bold in Teal Dress With Indigo Sandals for National Press Club Event

By Ella Chochrek
Veterans Suicides Prevention, Washington, United States – 07 Jul 2020
Karen Pence brought some colorful flair with her latest ensemble.

The second lady of the U.S. attended an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 8. She sported a knee-length teal dress teamed with indigo sandals. The shoes were set on a slim stiletto heel, with a suedelike upper and a strap at the ankle.

Second lady, Karen Pence, teal dress, indigo, sandals, wears a protective mask against COVID-19 as she attends an event about a campaign to raise awareness on the risks of veterans suicide, at the National Press Club in WashingtonVeterans Suicides Prevention, Washington, United States - 07 Jul 2020
Karen Pence wears a teal dress with indigo heels at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., July 7.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock
Karen Pence, indigo sandals, heels, celebrity, shoe detail,
A close-up look at Karen Pence’s sandals.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Pence completed her look with a black face mask reading “Made in U.S.A.” on the side. She wore her brunette locks down and straight.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Richard Wilkie, left, and second lady Karen Pence, wearing protective masks against COVID-19, applaud as they attend an event on a campaign to raise awareness on the risks of veterans suicide, at the National Press Club in WashingtonVeterans Suicides Prevention, Washington, United States - 07 Jul 2020
Karen Pence wears a teal dress with indigo heels at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on July 7.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

While Pence has not made many public appearances in recent months, she had two engagements in the same week in late May. The painter sported a little black blazer dress teamed with classic black pumps for the SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 30. Earlier in the same week, she opted for sleek almond-toe loafers, teamed with a gray checked pantsuit, as she toured the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Karen Pence, little black dress, black pumps, vice president mike pence, space x launch, florida
Karen and Mike Pence attend the SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla., May 30.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump signs a piece of equipment as he and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, second lady Karen Pence, left, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine look onTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence tends to favor lots of walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. For instance, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the illustrator was comfortable in $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear. She paired the boots with a knee-length coat that boasted a slightly flared skirt.

karen pence dress boots melania trump inauguration
Karen Pence wearing Impo platform boots alongside husband Vice President Mike Pence on President Trump’s Inauguration Day in January 2017.
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Like the look of Pence’s sandals? Shop the styles below to emulate her aesthetic.

Idifu, ankle strap sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Idifu Kitten Heel Sandals, $30.

Ollio, ankle strap sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ollio Chunky High Heel Sandals, $32 (was $55).

Nine West, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Pruce Block Heel Sandal, $40 (was $84).

