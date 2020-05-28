Second Lady Karen Pence Suits Up for SpaceX Launch in Almond-Toe Loafers

Karen Pence at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.

Second lady Karen Pence suited up today when she joined her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. They participated in a tour of the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch; SpaceX is Elon Musk’s company that collaborated with NASA on the public-private sector initiative.

The illustrator arrived in a gray suit with a subtle checked pattern teamed with a black V-neck blouse and matching loafers.

Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

The shoes were an apt choice for a day on her feet at the NASA facility. They appear to be constructed with an inset block heel that enhances comfort yet offers height and an almond toe profile for more wiggle room. Celebrity-favorite brand Sarah Flint has a similar style for $345 on Sarahflint.com.

Detail of Karen Pence’s loafers. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Melania wore a dark blue midi dress featuring a striking white pattern and scalloped trim. She matched the white hue to Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which is one of her favorite silhouettes.

Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Bill Ingalls/Rex Shutterstock

Though Karen’s favorite shoe brands aren’t as well-known as the first lady’s, she does enjoy an almond-toe construction on her shoes. In fact, on Memorial Day last Monday she wore a pair of pumps done in the silhouette at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Karen had on a tailored black peplum dress that cut just below the knee. She accessorized with a large gold broach designed in the shape of the American flag.

(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock