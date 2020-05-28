Re-route my subscription: Click here

Second Lady Karen Pence Suits Up for SpaceX Launch in Almond-Toe Loafers

By Charlie Carballo
President Donald Trump listens during a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, FlaTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
Karen Pence at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

Second lady Karen Pence suited up today when she joined her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. They participated in a tour of the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch; SpaceX is Elon Musk’s company that collaborated with NASA on the public-private sector initiative.

The illustrator arrived in a gray suit with a subtle checked pattern teamed with a black V-neck blouse and matching loafers.

President Donald Trump signs a piece of equipment as he and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, second lady Karen Pence, left, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine look onTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

The shoes were an apt choice for a day on her feet at the NASA facility. They appear to be constructed with an inset block heel that enhances comfort yet offers height and an almond toe profile for more wiggle room. Celebrity-favorite brand Sarah Flint has a similar style for $345 on Sarahflint.com.

President Donald Trump signs a piece of equipment as he and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, second lady Karen Pence, left, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine look onTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
Detail of Karen Pence’s loafers.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Melania wore a dark blue midi dress featuring a striking white pattern and scalloped trim. She matched the white hue to Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which is one of her favorite silhouettes.

Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by BILL INGALLS/NASA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10661159d)US Vice President Mike Pence (2-R) and Second Lady Karen Pence (2-L), joined by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk (R) exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building ahead of NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken departing for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch,, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, 27 May 2020. NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The test flight serves as an end-to-end demonstration of SpaceX's crew transportation system. Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 27, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American astronauts once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to low-Earth orbit for the first time since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.SpaceX Demo-2 Crew Walkout, Cape Canaveral, USA - 27 May 2020
Mike Pence and Karen Pence at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Bill Ingalls/Rex Shutterstock

Though Karen’s favorite shoe brands aren’t as well-known as the first lady’s, she does enjoy an almond-toe construction on her shoes. In fact, on Memorial Day last Monday she wore a pair of pumps done in the silhouette at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Karen had on a tailored black peplum dress that cut just below the knee. She accessorized with a large gold broach designed in the shape of the American flag.

President Donald Trump looks at an area on a piece of equipment to sign during tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. From left, second lady Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Michael Hawes, vice president of Lockheed Martin and Orion Project Manager, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center director Bob CabanaTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock
manolo blahnik bb pumps, US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) depart the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 May 2020. President Trump and the First Lady are traveling to NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch. PPresident Trump departs for Kenendy Space Center, Washington, Untied States - 27 May 2020
Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, departs the White House to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Rex Shutterstock

