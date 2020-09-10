Second Lady Karen Pence’s Blazer, Pencil Skirt & Pumps Are a Twist on Her Favorite Color

Karen Pence visited Georgia yesterday as she met with a series of veteran-related causes and organizations in the Southeast. Making stops at Emory Healthcare’s Veterans Program as well as Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, the second lady was joined by Department of Defense Deputy Secretary David Norquist and Department of Veterans Affairs Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers.

For her outfit of the day, Pence opted for a twist on her favorite color: blue. Her ensemble layered an indigo blazer over a white blouse and matching blue pencil skirt, all coordinated to a set of round-toe suede blue pumps with a lifted heel.

Thank you to @DepSecDef, @DeptVetAffairs Acting Dep. Sec. Powers, Dr. Van Winkle, Mrs. Norquist, & Mrs. Esper for joining me in GA yesterday! It was an honor to have you raise awareness on #MentalHealth & #SuicidePrevention work underway at @USAGStewartHAAF & @emoryhealthcare. pic.twitter.com/Lk6nBKRxsx — Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) September 10, 2020

When it comes to Karen Pence’s typical shoe style, her fashion repertoire mixes together chic pumps with a selection of more walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. Her previous footwear choices include $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear and leather almond-toe loafers as well as indigo sandals with a slim stiletto heel. At the end of July, she opted for a bold round-toe pump to visit a veterans-owned pizza restaurant in Pittsburgh; the pair came in a similar shade of blue as her bright pants, formatted in a smooth suede fabric. The style added a pop of texture as well as a boost of heights with its lifted block heel.

Most recently, the second lady attended the 2020 Republican National Convention in yet another take on a blue look, modeling a ruffled-sleeve blue ankle-length dress with a cinched silver belt.

As she walked onto the stage at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Maryland, Karen showed off her bold choice of footwear. She opted for a floral-printed set of round-toe pumps, set in a black upper and coated with blue and green decor; the style finished with a mid-height stiletto heel.

Karen Pence and Mike Pence take the podium at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Baltimore, Aug. 26. CREDIT: AP

