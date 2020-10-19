Second Lady Karen Pence Matches Her Cherry Red Blazer to Statement Pumps

Karen Pence headed out once more on the campaign trail this weekend as she made her way down to Charlotte, N.C.

The second lady met with locals and stopped by Veteran-owned businesses in town on Friday before speaking to crowds on stage. For the busy day, Karen opted for a cherry red blazer layered over a white blouse and tailored black pants.

She then echoed the choice of her bright blazer with a set of round-toe pumps, all seen on Instagram this weekend.

When it comes to Karen Pence’s typical shoe style, her fashion repertoire mixes together chic pumps with a selection of more walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. Her previous footwear choices include $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear and leather almond-toe loafers as well as indigo sandals with a slim stiletto heel. At the end of July, she opted for a bold round-toe pump to visit a Veteran-owned pizza restaurant in Pittsburgh; the pair came in a similar shade of blue as her bright pants, formatted in a smooth suede fabric. The style added a pop of texture as well as a boost of heights with its lifted block heel.

