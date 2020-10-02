Karen Pence Wears Polka Dots & Classic Loafers in Florida Supporting Veterans

Yesterday, Karen Pence opted for an all-black ensemble and matching face mask in Florida for an outdoor visit to the K9s For Warriors center, a program that matches service dogs with veterans to help them cope with mental illness, such as PTSD.

She wore a sleeveless black tank top with coordinating straight-leg trousers. For accessories, the second lady opted for a black belt with a statement silver buckle and layered necklaces. For shoes, Pence chose what appears to be a pair of black penny-style loafers with a slight heel. These loafers appear to be strikingly similar to her footwear choice for SpaceX Mission 2 launch viewing at NASA Kennedy Space Center last May.

These pairs of black flats resemble the Sarah Flint Alysia x Gravati Loafer in the black leather colorway. They feature an almond toe, a 0.59-inch heel, and slip-on construction. The shoes retail for $385 and are available for purchase on sarahflint.com.

This sighting showed off a more casual side to the second lady’s style, who typically pairs her timeless trousers, straight-cut dresses, and skirt suits with a pair of pumps.

Her dark-toned ensemble comes on the heels of the news that the second lady and her husband, Mike Pence, vice president, tested negative for COVID-19 after Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.