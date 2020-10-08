Karen Pence Does Color-Blocking With Kitten Heels at VP Debate

Karen Pence kept things simple in a color-blocked outfit tonight during the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. The second lady arrived in a black suit featuring white trim around the blazer and a skirt that cut just above the knee. For shoes, she went with classic pumps featuring a pointy toe and kitten heel.

Vice President Mike Pence is kissed by his wife Karen Pence, who is holding a mask. CREDIT: AP

Detail of Karen Pence’s shoes. CREDIT: AP

Karen was at the debate to support her husband, vice president Mike Pence, as he debated Kamala Harris in his bid for another term with Donald Trump in office. Harris had on a power suit and matching pumps in black. She kept a mask in her hands.

Vice President Mike Pence stands with Karen Pence. CREDIT: AP

The second lady’s kitten heels are among other walkable footwear styles that make appearances in her wardrobe. In fact, on Oct. 2 in Florida for an outdoor visit to the K9s For Warriors center, a program that matches service dogs with veterans to help them cope with mental illness, such as PTSD, she wore a sleeveless black tank top with coordinating straight-leg trousers. For accessories, the second lady opted for a black belt with a statement silver buckle and layered necklaces. For shoes, Pence chose what appears to be a pair of black penny-style loafers with a slight heel.