×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Karen Pence Does Color-Blocking With Kitten Heels at VP Debate

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
September 2019
June 2019
June 2019
February 2019
View Gallery 19 Images

Karen Pence kept things simple in a color-blocked outfit tonight during the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. The second lady arrived in a black suit featuring white trim around the blazer and a skirt that cut just above the knee. For shoes, she went with classic pumps featuring a pointy toe and kitten heel.

Vice President Mike Pence is kissed by his wife Karen Pence following the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Vice President Mike Pence is kissed by his wife Karen Pence, who is holding a mask.
CREDIT: AP
Vice President Mike Pence is kissed by his wife Karen Pence following the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Detail of Karen Pence’s shoes.
CREDIT: AP

Karen was at the debate to support her husband, vice president Mike Pence, as he debated Kamala Harris in his bid for another term with Donald Trump in office. Harris had on a power suit and matching pumps in black. She kept a mask in her hands.

Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen Pence following the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Vice President Mike Pence stands with Karen Pence.
CREDIT: AP

The second lady’s kitten heels are among other walkable footwear styles that make appearances in her wardrobe. In fact, on Oct. 2 in Florida for an outdoor visit to the K9s For Warriors center, a program that matches service dogs with veterans to help them cope with mental illness, such as PTSD, she wore a sleeveless black tank top with coordinating straight-leg trousers. For accessories, the second lady opted for a black belt with a statement silver buckle and layered necklaces. For shoes, Pence chose what appears to be a pair of black penny-style loafers with a slight heel.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad