Second Lady Karen Pence Wears Head-to-Toe Monochrome Ensemble In Her Favorite Color

While making an appearance in Omaha, Nebraska, Karen Pence kept her look classic and color-coordinated with a vibrant head-to-toe blue outfit.

The second lady wore a short-sleeve royal blue shift dress with front-button detailing and a knee-length silhouette. She paired the classic-cut with a matching face mask and a timeless pair of blue pointed-toe pumps. They feature a stiletto heel and appear to have suede or velvet-like texture that matches the deeper hues on the dress for a simple yet put-together ensemble. To finish off the pairing, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence chose a silver watch and a simple bracelet on the other wrist.

During her visit to the Nebraska Medicine center to learn more about traumatic brain injuries and veteran mental health research, Karen shared several photos in this ensemble, giving us a 360-view of the season-less shoes.

It’s become clear that the second lady loves her blue jewel tones. Last July, she chose similar shoes to pair with a bright coordinating jumpsuit while visiting a local pizzeria in Pittsburgh.

Additionally, for the National Press Club Event, she opted for an indigo sandal styled with a teal dress to further confirm her go-to hues. It’s a timeless color appropriate for any season and its range of shades make it the perfect choice for nearly any event.

Earlier this month, Pence wore a similar more muted version of this most recent look and further confirmed her affinity for classic silhouettes.

When speaking about veteran mental health issues in North Carolina, she opted for a timelessly tailored, checker-print pants suit with nude pointed-toe pumps.

From these various outfit choices, it’s clear that Pence has perfected the art and science of elevating these bold-hued basics.

