Second Lady Karen Pence Wears Head-to-Toe Monochrome Ensemble In Her Favorite Color

While making an appearance in Omaha, Nebraska, Karen Pence kept her look classic and color-coordinated with a vibrant head-to-toe blue outfit.
The second lady wore a short-sleeve royal blue shift dress with front-button detailing and a knee-length silhouette. She paired the classic-cut with a matching face mask and a timeless pair of blue pointed-toe pumps. They feature a stiletto heel and appear to have suede or velvet-like texture that matches the deeper hues on the dress for a simple yet put-together ensemble. To finish off the pairing, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence chose a silver watch and a simple bracelet on the other wrist.
Great visit to @BoysTown to hear more about the positive impact they are making for youth and families in crisis. Their commitment to empowering and helping children in the Omaha community succeed was inspiring. Thank you to the Boys Town team and students for a wonderful visit!
Enjoyed visiting @nebraskamed to learn more about their Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and #Veteran suicide prevention research. #MoreThanEverBefore we must find solutions to help heal and support vulnerable veterans. Thank you to @nebraskamed for your important work on this issue!
During her visit to the Nebraska Medicine center to learn more about traumatic brain injuries and veteran mental health research, Karen shared several photos in this ensemble, giving us a 360-view of the season-less shoes.
It’s become clear that the second lady loves her blue jewel tones. Last July, she chose similar shoes to pair with a bright coordinating jumpsuit while visiting a local pizzeria in Pittsburgh.
What an honor it was for our family and our small business to be visited by @secondlady and @secwilkie this afternoon to recognize our brother Joe’s service to our great country. Thank you! As a veteran led business, we understand the sacrifices military families make for our country. We appreciate you all! 🇺🇸 And thank you to @sbagov, Dr. Kelly Hunt for taking time to visit with us! The work that you do for small businesses is invaluable to our community, especially now. #mercuriospgh #mercurios #mercuriospizza #pittsburgh #pennsylvania #ourfamilybusiness #inourgelatolab #veteranowned #worldpizzachampions #caputo
Additionally, for the National Press Club Event, she opted for an indigo sandal styled with a teal dress to further confirm her go-to hues. It’s a timeless color appropriate for any season and its range of shades make it the perfect choice for nearly any event.
Earlier this month, Pence wore a similar more muted version of this most recent look and further confirmed her affinity for classic silhouettes.
When speaking about veteran mental health issues in North Carolina, she opted for a timelessly tailored, checker-print pants suit with nude pointed-toe pumps.
From these various outfit choices, it’s clear that Pence has perfected the art and science of elevating these bold-hued basics.
