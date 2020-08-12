Second Lady Karen Pence’s Checkered Suit & Classic Nude Pumps Have Comfort Appeal

Karen Pence made her rounds across North Carolina yesterday, visiting with a series of organizations related to veterans and their families.

At a roundtable on veteran’s mental health, the second lady went for a more formal business-inspired ensemble that layered a gray checkered suit over a white sleeveless blouse. Pence then finished off the outfit with a pair of classic nude pumps, featuring a pointed-toe silhouette, a rounded vamp and a tall stiletto heel.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence’s shoe style mixes together chic pumps with a selection of more walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. Her previous footwear choices include $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear and leather almond-toe loafers as well as indigo sandals with a slim stiletto heel. At the end of July, she opted for a bold round-toe pump to visit a veterans-owned pizza restaurant in Pittsburgh; the pair came in a similar shade of blue as her bright pants, formatted in a smooth suede fabric. The style added a pop of texture as well as a boost of heights with its lifted block heel.

