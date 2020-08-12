Second Lady Karen Pence’s Checkered Suit & Classic Nude Pumps Have Comfort Appeal

Karen Pence made her rounds across North Carolina yesterday, visiting with a series of organizations related to veterans and their families.
At a roundtable on veteran’s mental health, the second lady went for a more formal business-inspired ensemble that layered a gray checkered suit over a white sleeveless blouse. Pence then finished off the outfit with a pair of classic nude pumps, featuring a pointed-toe silhouette, a rounded vamp and a tall stiletto heel.
Enjoyed learning more about SAMHSA’s Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, #Veterans, and their Families. Thank you to @veteransbridgehome and Mecklenburg County for organizing this important roundtable today and your work on preventing veteran suicide.
When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence’s shoe style mixes together chic pumps with a selection of more walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. Her previous footwear choices include $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear and leather almond-toe loafers as well as indigo sandals with a slim stiletto heel. At the end of July, she opted for a bold round-toe pump to visit a veterans-owned pizza restaurant in Pittsburgh; the pair came in a similar shade of blue as her bright pants, formatted in a smooth suede fabric. The style added a pop of texture as well as a boost of heights with its lifted block heel.
What an honor it was for our family and our small business to be visited by @secondlady and @secwilkie this afternoon to recognize our brother Joe’s service to our great country. Thank you! As a veteran led business, we understand the sacrifices military families make for our country. We appreciate you all! 🇺🇸 And thank you to @sbagov, Dr. Kelly Hunt for taking time to visit with us! The work that you do for small businesses is invaluable to our community, especially now. #mercuriospgh #mercurios #mercuriospizza #pittsburgh #pennsylvania #ourfamilybusiness #inourgelatolab #veteranowned #worldpizzachampions #caputo
