Second Lady Karen Pence Stands Out in Round Toe Heels & the Brightest Blue Jumpsuit

Karen Pence stopped by a local pizza and gelato spot in Pittsburgh yesterday for a quick bite to eat.

The second lady took to her own Instagram page to share a look at her visit, explaining that the restaurant, Mercurio’s, is owned by veterans. For the outing, Pence went business-casual in a bright blue jumpsuit covered by a sleek white blazer.

The pant of her set blended right into her round-toe pumps, coming in a similar shade of blue formatted in a smooth suede fabric; the pair added a pop of texture as well as a boost of heights with its lifted block heel.

Joined by Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, the restaurant also shared another perspective from the second lady, writing in the caption: “What an honor it was for our family and our small business to be visited by @secondlady and @secwilkie this afternoon to recognize our brother Joe’s service to our great country. Thank you! As a veteran led business, we understand the sacrifices military families make for our country. We appreciate you all!”

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence’s shoe style mixes together chic pumps with a selection of more walkable low heels and boots, as well as flats. Her previous footwear choices include $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear and leather almond-toe loafers as well as indigo sandals with a slim stiletto heel.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to see even more of Karen Pence’s fashion style as the second lady.