Second Lady Karen Pence Recycles LBD With Block-Heeled Pumps for SpaceX Launch

Second lady Karen Pence went for a classic look as she joined husband Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump yesterday for the SpaceX NASA launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The 63-year-old painter arrived in a little black blazer dress. She teamed the dress with pointed toe pumps set on a block heel. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede. Pence wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and accessorized with small earrings.
The second lady has actually worn the same LBD before. For an October 2019 appearance on SiriusXM’s “The David Webb Show” to promote her book, “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever,” Pence suited up in her blazer dress, which she paired with pointed-toe black pumps that appeared to be fabricated from leather. She was accompanied on the outing by her co-author, daughter Charlotte Pence.
Yesterday’s outing marked Pence’s public second appearance of the week. She opted for sleek almond-toe loafers earlier this week as she toured the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral alongside her husband, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Pence teamed the loafers with a gray checked suit and a long-sleeve black blouse.
When it comes to her typical shoe style, Pence tends to stick with the classics. The second lady’s wardrobe includes lots of pumps with either an almond or pointed-toe, and she often opts for low heels. At President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the educator selected black platform boots from Impo, which retailed for $105 but were marked down to just $70.
Below, we’ve rounded up some shoes that offer a similar look to the pair sported by Pence yesterday.
To Buy: Aerosoles Octagon Heel, $89 (was $99).
To Buy: Marc Fisher Vivienne Block-Heel Pumps, $89.
To Buy: Botkier Stella Pump, $138.
