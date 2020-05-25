Second Lady Karen Pence Does Almond-Toe Pumps With a Tailored Peplum Dress at Memorial Day Ceremony

Our second lady made a demure style statement today, Memorial Day, as she remembered fallen heroes in the service of the country.

The illustrator joined her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery for the ceremony.

Karen Pence (L), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Melania Trump at the Arlington National Ceremony on Memorial Day 2020. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

Karen had on a tailored black peplum dress that cut just below the knee. She accessorized with a large gold broach designed in the shape of the American flag and a pair of black pumps. The shoes featured an almond-toe profile on a 3-inch heel.

“Today we remember and honor those who served and did not come home,” Karen told her followers on Instagram. “America will never forget the brave men and women who laid down their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. God Bless our fallen heroes. #MemorialDay”

Related Jennifer Garner Decorates Her Home With Kids for Memorial Day in Her Favorite Sneakers Dwyane Wade Debuts New Fire-Red Hairstyle on Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Has Photoshoot in the Shower Wearing a Leather Trench + New Balance Sneakers

Karen Pence (L), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Melania Trump CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Karen Pence’s pumps CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

The “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever” author recycled the look after wearing it on previous somber occasions, including last January when she met Pope Francis at Vatican City, Italy. On that occasion she teamed the dress with dark hosiery and a veil.

Karen Pence wears a peplum dress with black pumps to meet Pope Francis on Jan. 24, 2020. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the first lady contrasted Karen’s look in a white coat dress with matching sky-high stilettos resembling Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The former model’s double-breasted coat came with gold military style buttons, and the stilettos featured a pointy silhouette.

Melania’s love affair with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate stilettos and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps are well-known, but Karen’s favorite shoe brands are not. However, Karen was spotted during her husband’s inauguration wearing comfortable boots by Impo footwear. The California-based brand’s Oriel platform boots featured 3.25-inch covered heel, faux suede stretch material and a metallic ornament on the side; the shoes retailed for $105. It would be no surprise if the second lady had more of the affordable brand in her closet as it carries a range of walkable heels for all occasions. Among her other fashion favorites, Karen loves knee-length dresses, dark colors and patterns, and textural details like ruffles and pleats.

Shop these affordable black pumps below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Pumps, $145.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cylvie Pumps, $44.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.