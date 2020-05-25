Re-route my subscription: Click here

Second Lady Karen Pence Does Almond-Toe Pumps With a Tailored Peplum Dress at Memorial Day Ceremony

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Virus Outbreak Trump, Arlington, United States – 25 May 2020
December 2019
September 2019
August 2019
June 2019
View Gallery 32 Images

Our second lady made a demure style statement today, Memorial Day, as she remembered fallen heroes in the service of the country.

The illustrator joined her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, along with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery for the ceremony.

First Lady Melania Trump, center, Karen Pence, left, wife of Vice President Mike Pence and Leah Esper, wife of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, where President Donald Trump will lay a wreath in honor of Memorial Day, in Arlington, VaVirus Outbreak Trump, Arlington, United States - 25 May 2020
Karen Pence (L), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Melania Trump at the Arlington National Ceremony on Memorial Day 2020.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

Karen had on a tailored black peplum dress that cut just below the knee. She accessorized with a large gold broach designed in the shape of the American flag and a pair of black pumps. The shoes featured an almond-toe profile on a 3-inch heel.

“Today we remember and honor those who served and did not come home,” Karen told her followers on Instagram. “America will never forget the brave men and women who laid down their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. God Bless our fallen heroes. #MemorialDay”

Related

Jennifer Garner Decorates Her Home With Kids for Memorial Day in Her Favorite Sneakers

Dwyane Wade Debuts New Fire-Red Hairstyle on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Has Photoshoot in the Shower Wearing a Leather Trench + New Balance Sneakers

First lady Melania Trump, center, Karen Pence, left, wife of Vice President Mike Pence and Leah Esper, wife of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, where President Donald Trump will lay a wreath in honor of Memorial Day, in Arlington, VaVirus Outbreak Trump, Arlington, United States - 25 May 2020
Karen Pence (L), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Melania Trump
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock
First Lady Melania Trump, center, Karen Pence, left, wife of Vice President Mike Pence and Leah Esper, wife of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, where President Donald Trump will lay a wreath in honor of Memorial Day, in Arlington, VaVirus Outbreak Trump, Arlington, United States - 25 May 2020
Detail of Karen Pence’s pumps
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

The “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever” author recycled the look after wearing it on previous somber occasions, including last January when she met Pope Francis at Vatican City, Italy. On that occasion she teamed the dress with dark hosiery and a veil.

Pope Francis meets the Vice President of the United States of America Mike Pence, his wife Karen (R) and his daughter-in-law Sarah (L).US Vice President Mike Pence papal audience, Vatican City, Italy - 24 Jan 2020
Karen Pence wears a peplum dress with black pumps to meet Pope Francis on Jan. 24, 2020.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the first lady contrasted Karen’s look in a white coat dress with matching sky-high stilettos resembling Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The former model’s double-breasted coat came with gold military style buttons, and the stilettos featured a pointy silhouette.

Melania’s love affair with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate stilettos and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps are well-known, but Karen’s favorite shoe brands are not. However, Karen was spotted during her husband’s inauguration wearing comfortable boots by Impo footwear. The California-based brand’s Oriel platform boots featured 3.25-inch covered heel, faux suede stretch material and a metallic ornament on the side; the shoes retailed for $105. It would be no surprise if the second lady had more of the affordable brand in her closet as it carries a range of walkable heels for all occasions. Among her other fashion favorites, Karen loves knee-length dresses, dark colors and patterns, and textural details like ruffles and pleats.

Shop these affordable black pumps below.

schutz, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Pumps, $145.

jessica simpson, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cylvie Pumps, $44.

calvin klein, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad