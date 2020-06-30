Kanye West Models Wild Yeezy Foam Runners With a Neon Pink Hoodie & Camo Combination

Kanye West just gave fans an on-foot view of his new Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., earlier today in a standout ensemble, layering a neon pink hoodie over a camouflage T-shirt and reflective slouchy sweats. Despite his bold apparel choices, it was West’s footwear that truly caught the eye.

Kanye West steps out in Los Angeles in the Yeezy Foam Runners, June 30. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

A closer look at Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

His Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway debuted with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop on June 26 at YeezySupply.com. With comparisons to Crocs’ classic clogs, the unique silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen accents and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $332 to $2,999 on StockX with prices starting at $372 and ranging up to $600 from GOAT.

Kanye West steps out in Los Angeles in the Yeezy Foam Runners, June 30. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

A close-up of Kanye West’s Yeezy Foam Runners. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Yeezysupply.com

In addition to releasing new styles, the rapper is also creating a whole new website for his hit line.

The rapper joined forces with photographer and director Nick Knight to reimagine his Yeezy Supply website; the website currently serves as a barebones structure for his Adidas Yeezy footwear releases. The redesigned site is set to be a state of the art format with unprecedented functions and processes.

The website will feature real people modeling the clothes and shoes for a visual and artistic experience. To take it a step further, customers can learn about the models — from their favorite foods to significant life experiences — as they shop. The models come from all walks of life and serve as vital parts of their own communities in careers such as nurses, firefighters or teachers.

The news of the redesigned website came the same day West announced a new partnership with The Gap. In a statement, the brands explained that the Yeezy Gap apparel is expected to release in Gap stores and on Gap.com sometime in 2021. West also first joined forces with Adidas in 2015 and has since created an endless series of Yeezy footwear styles that oftentimes sell out within hours if not minutes. Before that, the rapper dropped two different Air Yeezy sneakers through a limited partnership with Nike.

Flip through the gallery to find even more standout Yeezy moments from years past.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.