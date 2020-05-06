Kanye West’s Daughter Chicago Wears Colorful Dino Pajamas With $45 Yeezy Slides

At just 2 years old, Chicago West is already supporting her dad Kanye West’s taste in footwear.

The toddler cuddled up to her father and sister North West, 6, in a photo shared by mom Kim Kardashian today. While North lounged back in a robe and Kanye donned a mustard yellow hoodie, Chicago brought a touch of pattern in her matching dinosaur pajama set. (Hanna Anderson offers a similar style on sale for as low as $23).

The youngster also was the only family member wearing shoes for the laid-back evening, sporting sandals from her dad’s Yeezy line. The Bone-colored slides with a textured outsole and thick upper band originally released last year before re-releasing in April; Chicago’s colorway retails for $45 at YeezySupply.com.

The Yeezy Sides are a favorite for the Kardashian family’s kids, seen on the likes of North West as well as Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter True Thompson in the past few weeks alone.

The brand debuted the silhouette in three different shades, “Desert Sand,” “Bone” and “Resin,” during the original drop. The styles come in adult, kids’ and infants’ sizing with the adult and kids’ design highlighting a classic slip-on silhouette made from injected EVA foam with a soft top layer in the footbed for added cushioning. The outsole employs strategic groove placement for comfort and traction. The infants’ sizing includes an attached back strap for stability.

