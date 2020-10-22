Kamala Harris Makes a Case for These Classic Sneakers With Skinny Jeans & a ‘Husband’ Shirt

Kamala Harris has been taking these last few weeks before the Nov. 3 elections to visit major cities and towns across the country. Yesterday’s campaign trail brought the vice-presidential candidate down to UNC-Asheville’s campus in Asheville, N.C.

The US Senator spoke with students, faculty and press alike as she took the stage in style. Her ensemble layered a navy blazer over her favorite black skinny jeans and a white button-down dress shirt, commonly referred to as a “boyfriend” or “husband” shirt in the fashion world for its menswear-inspired tailoring.

Kamala Harris speaks at an event at UNC Asheville in Asheville, NC, Oct. 21. CREDIT: AP

A close-up of Kamala Harris’ sneakers. CREDIT: AP

Following a trip to James Whitner’s store Social Status in Charlotte yesterday, it comes as no surprise that the politician broke out a new style of sneakers for the event. Harris’ footwear of choice was a set of all-white low-top sneakers with smooth leather uppers and a textured midsole.

White sneakers serve as a classic pairing for any type of ensemble, come dresses and suits or T-shirts and jeans. The monochromatic design creates a smooth contrast for prints and a balancing touch for bold colors. In Kamala’s case, for example, the pair helped dressed down a more business-casual look for the on-campus event.

Beyond her new sleek white sneakers, the Senator prefers one sneaker brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While Sen. Harris’ go-to sneakers may resemble a normal Converse combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

When she isn’t in Converse, Vice President candidate Kamala Harris also prefers footwear from a few top brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots.

