Kamala Harris Gives a Lesson in Fall Layering in a Cozy Coat & Square-Toe Boots

Kamala Harris’ campaign tour made a stop in Detroit this weekend as the election day nears.

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate spoke at a campaign event and met with constituents in Michigan on Sunday, keeping warm in a chicly layered look. The outfit teamed a classic blue suit under a fuzzy gray trench coat as the temperatures dropped in the Northern city.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Oct. 25. CREDIT: AP

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Oct. 25. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ boots. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the US Senator stayed comfortable in a sleek pair of patent leather boots set with a low heel and squared-off toe silhouette.

Earlier in the month, the politician made a trip to James Whitner’s store Social Status in Charlotte, N.C., as she secretly filmed an episode of “Sneaker Shopping” for Complex‘s YouTube channel. As she talked about everything footwear and politics, Harris also checked out a special new pair of kicks from her favorite brand, Converse. The design is a collaboration between Whitner and designer Nina Chanel as the duo reimagined a classic Chuck Taylor All Star High with special pins inspired by Harris herself. Branded with the year 2020,

When it comes to Converse, the brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star Low silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

Watch on FN

While Sen. Harris’ go-to sneakers may resemble a normal Converse combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

When she isn’t in Converse, Vice President candidate Kamala Harris also prefers footwear from a few top brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kamala Harris’ top shoe styles over the years.