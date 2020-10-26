×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kamala Harris Gives a Lesson in Fall Layering in a Cozy Coat & Square-Toe Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kamala-harris-coat-pants
January 2019
January 2019
June 2018
January 2018
View Gallery 14 Images

Kamala Harris’ campaign tour made a stop in Detroit this weekend as the election day nears.

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate spoke at a campaign event and met with constituents in Michigan on Sunday, keeping warm in a chicly layered look. The outfit teamed a classic blue suit under a fuzzy gray trench coat as the temperatures dropped in the Northern city.

kamala harris, boots, coat, suit, style
Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: AP
kamala harris, boots, coat, suit, style
Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: AP
kamala harris, boots, coat, suit, style
A closer view of Kamala Harris’ boots.
CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the US Senator stayed comfortable in a sleek pair of patent leather boots set with a low heel and squared-off toe silhouette.

Earlier in the month, the politician made a trip to James Whitner’s store Social Status in Charlotte, N.C., as she secretly filmed an episode of “Sneaker Shopping” for Complex‘s YouTube channel. As she talked about everything footwear and politics, Harris also checked out a special new pair of kicks from her favorite brand, Converse. The design is a collaboration between Whitner and designer Nina Chanel as the duo reimagined a classic Chuck Taylor All Star High with special pins inspired by Harris herself. Branded with the year 2020,

Related

Converse Cozy Club Sneakers Bring Comfy-Chic Style for Winter

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Cherry Red Boots

Carrie Underwood Hops on Fall's Biggest Boot Trend in Sleek Leggings & Chic Fall Layering

When it comes to Converse, the brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star Low silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

Watch on FN

While Sen. Harris’ go-to sneakers may resemble a normal Converse combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

converse, sneakers, black, low top, leather
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

When she isn’t in Converse, Vice President candidate Kamala Harris also prefers footwear from a few top brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kamala Harris’ top shoe styles over the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad