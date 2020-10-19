Kamala Harris Masters Effortless Fall Style in a Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Leather Converse

Kamala Harris brought her signature effortless chic style down to Florida today for the latest stop on her campaign trail.

The vice-presidential candidate distantly spoke to crowds in Orlando this afternoon in a twist on her go-to ensemble; the outfit layered a deep green blazer over a classic white T-shirt and black skinny jeans, accented with a glam double-strand pearl necklace.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Orlando, Oct. 19. CREDIT: AP

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Orlando, Oct. 19. CREDIT: AP

The United States Senator then gave the outfit a more casual touch with her sneakers of choice. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. For this particular occasion, Harris opted for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While Sen. Harris’ sneakers may resemble a normal Converse combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse has quickly become the Californian native’s most recognizable brand when it comes to shoes; they even went viral after the senator shared a video of herself exiting a plane in the sneakers with the caption, “Laced up and ready to win” in September.

When she isn’t in converse, Vice President candidate Kamala Harris also prefers footwear from a few top brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots.

