Kamala Harris Laces Up in Converse Chuck Taylors for Wisconsin Campaign Stop & Her Instagram Followers Definitely Approve

Harris giving her acceptance speech at the virtual DNC Wednesday night wearing a pearl necklace by jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth.

Kamala Harris’ affinity for Chuck Taylors isn’t new, but the Democratic VP candidate generated fresh buzz for the iconic Converse sneakers on Labor Day.

In an Instagram post that has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times, Harris wrote this caption on a photo of her confidently stepping off her plane in the low-top sneakers ahead of a campaign stop in Wisconsin: “Laced up and ready to win.”

Social media followers certainly seemed to approve of the sneaker pick.

“Bringing some cool back to the House,” commented entrepreneur Ryan Fortwendal.

“Yes, Madam Vice President. Gotta dig it when your VP is sporting dem classic kicks,” wrote Daniel, another Instagram user.

Harris — who is the first woman of color to be nominated as VP on a major party ticket — met with Jacob Blake’s family during her trip to Wisconsin. Blake was shot multiple times by a white Kenosha, Wisc. police officer on Aug. 23 — and the shooting has sparked nationwide protests during a summer of unrest.

Watch on FN

Harris at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa in September 2019 wearing Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low-tops. CREDIT: AP

While it was her first solo campaign stop as Joe Biden’s running mate, Harris is no stranger to the trail.

On a number of occasions while running as a Democratic presidential candidate last year, Harris sported Converse, an iconic style that has been part of the country’s history for more than 112 years.

Harris mainly wears Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star low-top sneakers. With them, Harris has established a winning outfit formula for the campaign trail that is a refreshing departure from the typical pump that many female politicians continue to choose.