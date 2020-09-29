Kamala Harris Masters the Power Suit With Impressively Tall Heels in North Carolina

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris’ campaign tour stopped in Raleigh, N.C. this week as the vice-presidential candidate visited Shaw University to speak with constituents and students.

The United States Senator broke out her best power suit for the occasion, opting for a gray textured blazer and trousers set over a black blouse; she matched the outfit to a darker twist on her classic pearl necklace with chic layered bracelets and a black face mask.

Kamala Harris speaks at speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Sept. 28. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ heels. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Harris opted for classic black pumps with a pointed-toe finish and smooth patent uppers; the style came set atop a tall stiletto heel for a lifted height boost to Harris’ 5-foot-2-inch frame.

Last week, Harris’ tour across the country brought her to Flint, Mich. in style. Her outfit included a gray textured blazer layered over a blouse and textured scarf, all matched to classic black skinny jeans. As for footwear, the United States Senator continued the fall-ready look with her choice of sleek booties. The all-black pair came with smooth leather uppers atop an almond toe and a sturdy block heel. Coming with a hidden inner zipper, the pair comes from Prada, identifiable by the brand’s signature gold accenting under the arch of the shoe. Similar pairs retail for around $990 at Prada.com.

When she isn’t in heels or boots, Vice President candidate Kamala Harris prefers relaxed footwear from a few unexpected brands include none other than Converse and Timberland. Her go-to silhouettes include the Chuck Taylor All Star and the outdoor brand’s signature nubuck suede hiking boots.

You can try out Kamala Harris' effortless style for yourself with these similar pairs of black pumps.

