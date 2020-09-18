Kamala Harris Wears the Chicest Black Pantsuit and Formal Heels on the Campaign Trail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris landed in Philadelphia yesterday, her latest stop on the Biden-Harris campaign trail. Dressed in a sleek black suit, the vice presidential candidate opted for a classic look and paired her pantsuit with simple black pumps.

Kamala Harris wears a black suit on campaign trail in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

The pumps featured a low heel and a classic black silhouette, just comfortable enough to spend the day walking around in. Under her blazer, Harris wore a white blouse featuring a collar tie at the neck.

Harris — who is the first woman of color to be nominated as VP on a major party ticket — followed CDC guidelines by wearing a black face mask as she waved to her constituents and chatted with a few individuals. She completed her outfit with layered gold jewelry.

Since Harris is constantly on her feet, campaigning all hours of the day, she typically opts for a more comfortable pair of shoes. Her favorite go-to sneakers are the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low tops, however she was recently spotted in the celeb-favorited Timberland brand, sporting their nubuck boot while out surveying sites damaged by the California wildfires in Fresno.

While Harris chose a classic heel for this occasion, her shoe wardrobe skews more towards an eclectic mix of comfortable day sneakers and dress-up pumps.

Update your shoe closet with sleek black low heels for your next professional appearance by shopping styles similar to Harris’s below.

