×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kamala Harris Wears the Chicest Black Pantsuit and Formal Heels on the Campaign Trail

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Danielle Drake-Flam

Danielle Drake-Flam

More Stories By Danielle

View All
Kamala Harris Campaigns In Philadelphia
January 2019
January 2019
June 2018
January 2018
View Gallery 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris landed in Philadelphia yesterday, her latest stop on the Biden-Harris campaign trail. Dressed in a sleek black suit, the vice presidential candidate opted for a classic look and paired her pantsuit with simple black pumps.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris wears a black suit on campaign trail in Philadelphia.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

The pumps featured a low heel and a classic black silhouette, just comfortable enough to spend the day walking around in. Under her blazer, Harris wore a white blouse featuring a collar tie at the neck.

Harris —  who is the first woman of color to be nominated as VP on a major party ticket — followed CDC guidelines by wearing a black face mask as she waved to her constituents and chatted with a few individuals. She completed her outfit with layered gold jewelry.

Since Harris is constantly on her feet, campaigning all hours of the day, she typically opts for a more comfortable pair of shoes. Her favorite go-to sneakers are the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low tops, however she was recently spotted in the celeb-favorited Timberland brand, sporting their nubuck boot while out surveying sites damaged by the California wildfires in Fresno.

Watch on FN

While Harris chose a classic heel for this occasion, her shoe wardrobe skews more towards an eclectic mix of comfortable day sneakers and dress-up pumps.

Update your shoe closet with sleek black low heels for your next professional appearance by shopping styles similar to Harris’s below.

pump
Black 12-Hour Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Black 12-Hour Pump

pump, black
Ann Taylor Azra Suede Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ann Taylor

To Buy: Ann Taylor Azra Suede Pump

black pump
Ella Embossed Leather D’Orsay Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of White House Black Market

To Buy: Ella Embossed Leather D’Orsay Pump

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad