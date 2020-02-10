Kaitlyn Dever Wears $47 Aldo Heels With Her Sustainable Louis Vuitton Gown at the 2020 Oscars

Kaitlyn Dever’s 2020 Oscars look was the ultimate high-low mix — and it was also eco-friendly.

The “Booksmart” star, 23, arrived on the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre wearing a strapless, embellished gown from Louis Vuitton. The dress was part of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, now in its 10th year, which sees celebrities hit the carpet in sustainable formalwear.

Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton and Aldo heels at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kaitlyn Dever’s Aldo heels. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“This is a completely sustainable dress made by Louis Vuitton, and I’m here just supporting sustainable clothing,” Dever said on the red carpet. “With fashion you could maybe think a little bit before buying something brand new.”

The eco-couture gown was teamed with a custom-dyed pair of Aldo’s Glyndwr platform sandals. Aldo has a foothold in the sustainable realm: The brand was certified climate-neutral in 2018 and has also launched a partnership with Give Back Box to allow customers to give pre-owned items to those in need.

Perhaps more surprising than the sustainable element is the fact that Dever’s heels are accessibly priced. While most stars choose designer heels for the Oscars, the Glyndwr is on sale at Aldo.com for just $47. The silhouette has an almond toe, a strap at the ankle and a 4.75-inch block heel, with a platform for added support.

