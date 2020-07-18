Kaia Gerber Breaks a Sweat at Dogpound in Pretty Pink Reeboks & Olive Leggings

Kaia Gerber spent her Thursday working out with trainer Kirk Myers at the Dogpound fitness center in West Hollywood, Calif.

In a series of five videos posted to Kirk Myers Fitness Instagram page, Gerber can be seen finessing her way through long and lean movements aimed at improving balance and creating tone.

Sporting high-waisted olive green leggings paired with pink Reebok Guresu 2.0 training shoes, Gerber skillfully maneuvered her way through sliding side lunges, lunges with knee ups and other body-weight exercises.

The Reebok Guresu 2.0 training shoes are designed to be breathable and have a cushioned midsole. They can be bought in pink or black at DSW for $74.99 or at Reebok.com for $80 in maroon.

While today’s ensemble was athleisure wear, Gerber often tends to make bold street-style statements with her outfits, typically in her go-to $1,095 Jimmy Choo Cruz combat boots. At the beginning of this year, Gerber partnered with Jimmy Choo on a Capsule Collection inspired by the ‘90s.

The 18-year old model and actress was also spotted Wednesday at a Black Lives Matter event in Los Angeles with friend and model Cara Delevigne. Recently, Gerber has become more outspoken about political and social issues on her social media platforms. She has shared petitions and resources in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and even started her own book club.