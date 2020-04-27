Kaia Gerber Wears Leggings and the Coziest Ugg Slippers to Sing With Her Dad at Home

Kaia Gerber is celebrating her dad’s birthday with the cutest home video.

To celebrate father Rande’s big 5-8, Gerber shared an adorable video to Instagram today of the duo making music together at home. In the clip, the supermodel, whose mother is Cindy Crawford, sported a printed crewneck sweatshirt and black leggings.

For footwear, Gerber kept cozy in Ugg’s Coquette slippers. The shoes, which cost $120 on the Saks Fifth Avenue website, keep feet warm with a sheepskin upper and a shearling lining, with a rubber sole for stability.

Ugg Coquette CREDIT: Courtesy of Saksfifthavenue.com

Ugg has been a celebrity favorite for years, having been catapulted into must-have status in 2000, when its shearling boots first made Oprah’s Favorite Things. These days, the mile-long list of the label’s fans includes Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson and Lucy Hale, to name a few.

When it comes to footwear, Gerber is a big fan of sneakers, often choosing styles from the likes of Converse, Adidas x Alexander Wang and New Balance. While the star was born in 2001, she often takes inspiration from the ’90s with her street style ensembles — and the decade influenced her capsule collection with Jimmy Choo, which came out online and in stores on Feb. 2.

“I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a color palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time, anywhere,” Gerber said of the range, which took inspiration both from from her Southern California upbringing as well as the pre-Y2K years.

