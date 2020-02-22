Kaia Gerber Offers Sustainable Take On the Canadian Tuxedo During Milan Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber spotted out and about during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber has been busy hitting the catwalk modeling fall ’20 collections for major brands like Bottega Veneta and Versace during Milan Fashion Week. But today, she was snapped in clothes pulled from her own closet.

The 18-year-old supermodel left her hotel in Milan, Italy, on Saturday sporting a denim-on-denim look. She wore a Reformation “Dylan” belted jacket with matching high-rise wide-leg jeans from the popular eco-friendly label. She styled the retro-inspired ensemble with a cropped white tank, a black and snakeskin belt featuring a gold buckle and black leather ankle boots courtesy of emerging brand By Far.

Kaia Gerber wearing a denim look from Reformation and By Far Sofia leather ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

By Far’s “Sofia” ankle booties, which retail for $562, have been spotted on other famous faces such as Bella Hadid and Kate Bosworth. They’re designed to offer a sock-like fit and are equipped with a round toe and a sturdy block heel measuring under three inches. Cindy Crawford’s mini-me daughter pulled her outfit together by adding some sleek black shades and a black leather backpack.

Kaia Gerber leaving her hotel with a security guard during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash

