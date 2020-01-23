Kaia Gerber Wears the Original Dad Shoes With Her ’90s-Inspired Look at Paris Couture Week

Kaia Gerber is bringing the dad shoe trend into a new decade.

The 18-year-old model stepped out during Paris Couture Week wearing an outfit with ’90s vibes. Gerber wore an oversize Sacai men’s blazer layered on top of a Brandy Melville hoodie and medium-wash jeans.

On her feet, the catwalker wore New Balance sneakers that dads have been wearing for decades. Gerber chose the 990 v5, which has a suede and mesh upper, a blown rubber outsole and a dual density foam collar. The shoes retail on Newbalance.com for $175.

She completed her look with Gucci’s Jackie nylon bag.

Gerber isn’t just into her New Balances for pairing with casual ensembles. On Jan. 21, she was spotted en route to the Chanel show wearing a Saint Laurent coat, a gray collared shirt and high-waisted black trousers. While the look may have seemed primed for pumps or loafers, Gerber went with her dad sneakers. She accessorized with an Off-White handbag.

Gerber has been busy this couture week, appearing on the runway for top labels including Givenchy, Chanel and Valentino. In addition to walking shows and starring in brand campaigns, Gerber is a Jimmy Choo collaborator and has a four-piece capsule with the brand releasing in February.

The A-lister is also a big fan of sneakers, often choosing styles from the likes of Converse, Adidas x Alexander Wang and Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike.

