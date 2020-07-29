Kaia Gerber Sports the Best Ever Nail Art With These Fashion Girl Favorite Kicks

Kaia Gerber was out and about in New York yesterday with model mum Cindy Crawford.

Gerber kept it casual with her attire and teamed straight leg jeans with a burgundy and yellow varsity jacket and sneakers.

Kaia Gerber teams smiley face nail art with New Balance sneakers while out and about in New York with model mum Cindy Crawford. CREDIT: Splash News

However, alongside those white sneakers, it was her fingertips that caught everyone’s attention. Yes, it’s all in the accessories and Gerber sported the best ever nail art with those fashion girl favorite kicks.

Her smily face manicure was just the thing for brightening up everybody’s day.

A close-up of Kaia Gerber’s smiley face nail art. CREDIT: Splash News

Her classic white sneakers were by New Balance and we’ve found similar below. The brand is a real cult classic known for some cool collaborations and recently partnered with Sarah Staudinger Staud label.

When it comes to footwear, Gerber is a big fan of sneakers, often choosing styles from the likes of Converse and Adidas x Alexander Wang. While the star was born in 2001, she often takes inspiration from the ’90s with her street style ensembles — and the decade influenced her capsule collection with Jimmy Choo, which came out online and in stores on Feb. 2.

CREDIT: new balance

To Buy: New Balance Pro Court Cup Sneakers, $79.99

“I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a color palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time, anywhere,” Gerber said of the range, which took inspiration both from from her Southern California upbringing as well as the pre-Y2K years.

