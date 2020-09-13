Kaia Gerber Looks Fall Ready in Leather Blazer and Rugged Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaia Gerber gave us a reason to be excited for fall, stepping out of her New York apartment in the coolest autumn-proof outfit. Pairing a white graphic tee with high-rise boot-cut denim jeans, the 19-year-old model wore a fashionable leather blazer. For footwear, Gerber opted for a pair of brown leather lace-up boots.

Kaia Gerber leaving her New York apartment. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

She kept herself safe with a black mask from her favorite gym: the Dogpound in Soho. The model flaunted her new cropped pink hairstyle and accessorized the outfit with a small brown leather purse, a pair of Celine oval sunglasses and silver hoops.

Kaia Gerber leaving her New York apartment. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

Her boots were made of a soft brown leather with wide stitching and featured a low heel.

Earlier this week, Gerber wore a more athletic ensemble on her way to the gym. Dressed head to toe in a gray sports bra and matching leggings from Set Active, Gerber headed to the Dogpound with Jacob Elordi. On her feet, Gerber wore a pair of chunky “dad shoes” from none other than New Balance, one of her many go-to brands for sneakers. The all-white pair resembles the brand’s 624 silhouette and is recognizable from its injected foam midsole, giving it a lifted look, as well as its ’90s-inspired leather uppers and outlined N logo. The New Balance 624 in Kaia Gerber’s choice of an all-white style retails for $75 at NewBalance.com.

As for Gerber’s personal street style, she tends to mix it up between relaxed athletic looks and on-trend casual ensembles. Her favorite brands for workout gear include Reebok, Adidas x Alexander Wang, Bleu Salt and Shadow Hill, amongst others, whereas her more dressed-up looks feature pieces from By Far, Reformation, Converse and more beloved labels.

Throughout her blossoming career, the teenager has already served as the face of major labels such as Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Stella McCartney, as well as walked the runways for Longchamp, Miu Miu, Givenchy and most other well-known fashion houses.

If you’re looking to find the perfect fall-ready boots to pair with your cozy sweater-weather style, shop styles inspired by Gerber’s look below.

