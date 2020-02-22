Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid Go Crazy For Boots After Versace Show

After the Versace show on Friday night, its model stars turned just as many heads as they did on the runway in their off-duty ensembles as they left the venue. Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid all opted for today’s hottest shoe trends and it was all about the boot.

Gerber, for instance, chose a combination of textures in rich, neutral hues, featuring a black leather blazer styled with a pair of bootcut, suede chocolate brown pants. While the ensemble mainly covered the shoes, she chose coordinating black leather boots to streamline the look. Gerber accessorized the outfit with an animal print handbag in a similar tone to her trousers.

Meanwhile, Jenner made an exit in knee-high boots, choosing a burgundy croc-embossed pair by Paris Texas. She styled the shoes with a sleeveless, round neck black mini dress, square-frame sunglasses and a bright pink handbag.

For Bella Hadid, she opted for a sleek pair of black knee-high boots featuring a narrow pointed square toe and a block heel. The model styled the shoes with an embroidered black knit top and a coordinating mini skirt featuring side button detailing. She accessorized the ensemble with black tights, tiny sunglasses and an oversized rectangle black tote.

Gigi Hadid, contrary to her runway show look, and unlike her peers, chose for a more colorful ensemble when leaving the Versace show. She wore an printed jumpsuit paired with white boots.

Through these supermodels’ ensembles, we see that this winter’s hottest trends continue to gain momentum throughout the season.

